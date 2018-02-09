SASSA bid to expend CPS contract

Gugu spoke to Executive Director at Open Democracy Advice Centre Alison Tilley on What Bathabile Dlamini stands to gain from the Sassa social grants crisis? Following the departments bid to extend the contract with CPS in the High court today
