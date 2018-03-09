Gugu spoke to Co-Founder at Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli who discussed the implications of what happens when monopolies such as Tiger Brands goes through a slump, what impact would that have on the market, the impact on labour and consumption, and also what smaller players in any industry have to do in order to compete with some of these monopolies?
What are the economic risks caused by the failure of a monopolistic company?
