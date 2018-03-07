Gugu speaks to Dr Co-Pierre Georg, Lecturer at UCT’s African Institute of Financial Markets & Risk Management on how the proposed National Insurance scheme would likely protect your savings, but also why is National Treasury and the Sarb only coming to a realization that SA need’s a deposit insurance scheme.
Money Matters: How the deposit insurance scheme will benefit you.
