Taxify drivers under the spotlight again

7 February 2018 12:37 AM

Gugu spoke to a concerned Taxify user, Vee who was a victim of sexual harassment following a Taxify driver who had allegedly wiped out his penis to the passenger while she was waiting for a fellow traveler. The female passenger then took a video of this incident, but what really happened and imaging it was YOU, your daughter, your partner who was sexually harassed in what many thinks is a safer option to other transports, This goes back to a conversation we had last week about Taxify’s screening process and the company’s driver behaviour trainin