Gugu spoke to Piet Eloff, Director of Valuations at City Of Joburg Property on concerns expressed by listeners about whether the newly introduced property valuation system which allows them to object to property valuations online will work and on the adequacy of the valuations.
Inconsistencies in new JHB Property valuations systems.
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM