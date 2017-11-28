Gugu spoke to Penuel Maduna, Cosas JHB Chairperson on Cosas boldly urging The minister of The Department of Basic Education to stop publishing matric results in newspapers, as that creates anxiety and lets to students committing suicide, we hear more from the students on what they're proposing.
Cosas urging DBE to stop publishing matric results in newspapers.
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM