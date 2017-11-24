Be cautious of Black Friday.

Gugu spoke to CEO of TransUnion South Africa, Lee Naik on some caution for consumers ahead of Black Friday. TransUnion is of the view that while exciting discounts on Black Friday are welcome, retailers tend to maintain product discounts well into the new year and for many South Africans, continuing the spending trend is highly destructive.
