Dicriminalisation of Sex work soon to be a reality.

Gugu spoke to Constance Mathe The National Coordinator of Asijiki (The Coalition of Dicriminalisation of Sex work) and Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng Medical Doctor, Writer, Activist & Founding member of the Sexual Reproductive on what to make of The ANC’s resolution for the full decriminilisation of sex work in SA and on how society needs to change to make the resolution work.
