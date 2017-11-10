Gugu spoke to Walter Petersen, Director of SANCA Durban on the new drug which have hit the streets of KZN, the drug is said to be around 10 times more powerful than cocaine by experts, what is this drug made off and what are its side effects of using it, Walter Petersen explains.
Flakka a “Zombie” drug said to be 10 times more potent than cocaine
