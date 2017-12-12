Gabola Church: nothing wrong with drinking alcohol at church.

12 December 2017 10:12 PM

Gugu spoke to Bishop Tsietsi Makiti, The founder of Gabola church, on some of the church’s practices including encouraging congregants to drink alcohol during the sermon. A Gauteng church is evangelising in a different way, Congregants openly drink and pray, with the approval of the Bishop. But the SA Council of Churches says people are attracted to the Gabola Church because it satisfies their desire to drink liquor, The church says it prides itself as a home for those rejected because of their love of . alcohol.