91000: The shocking reality of underage marriages in SA

27 October 2017 12:27 AM

Wasanga spoke to Prof Deirdre Byrne, Chairperson of the Unisa-Africa Girl Development Programme (UNISA-AGDP) on The shocking reality of underage marriages in SA and how they plan to promote girls’ rights and highlighting gender inequalities following The Community survey 2016 results released by Statistics South Africa indicate that over 91 000 girls underage girls are married.