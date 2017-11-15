Gugu spoke to Prof David Moore, Professor of Development Studies at UJ on who the G40 really is and why does the Zimbabwean military is reportedly targeting them? but more so if there really is a coup in Zim and on how all factions within ZanuPF and the region resolve this without bloodshed.
Who is The Zanu-PF Generation 40 (G40)?
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM