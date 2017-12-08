8 December 2017 12:53 AM

Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director of Amnesty International on Amnesty International condemning Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Amnesty International condemning Trump and the global security council to action against the US action to recognize Jerusalem, Amnesty International is of the view point that The US has gone against international laws, which might lead to conflict in the middle east and warns of anarchy by the US and calls for the international community to react harshly on the US.