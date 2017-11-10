Tito Mboweni on tourist robberies and ANC December conference.

10 November 2017 12:55 AM

Gugu spoke to Tito Mboweni, Chairperson of Tourism Business Council of South Africa, on the recent tourists’ targeted robberies in SA, which lead to some countries issuing an alert against traveling to SA, how the ANC can prevent violence ahead of the December elective conference and the idea of a borderless Africa, following the Tourism Business Council of South Africa have obviously raised concerns to the Minister of Police and state security, leading up to the festive season how do we make sure that our tourists are safe in the country.