Gugu spoke to Steve Mabona, GP education spokesperson and Matakanye Matakanye, National Association of School Governing Body on the role of SGB’s in preventing sexual assaults of leaners following the number of learners who were allegedly sexually assaulted by the patroller guard at a primary school in Soweto having increased to 83.
The role of SGB’s in preventing sexual assault at schools.
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
