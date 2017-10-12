Gugu spoke to Editor of Plug magazine Caron Williams on What South African Hip Hop represent in 2017 and her article highlighting her disappointments at SA hip hop this year, how it all sounds the same and have become all Trap-like and questions use of Hip Hop as a get rich quick scheme.
What SA Hip Hop represent in 2017.
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
