11 September 2017 7:31 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Nomkhosi Luthuli the youngest female Lecturer, researcher and a PhD candidate in the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Graduate School of Business & Leadership. Her PhD looks at the conceptualisation and enactment of Regional Economic Development through the analysis of the Aerotropolis in KwaZulu-Natal. She is a member of the eThekwini Black Management Forum's (BMF) strategy formulation team and serves in their Management Committee as Manager for the Research & Thought Leadership portfolio. She's a motivational speaker, a mentor, an avid reader and an advocate for development.