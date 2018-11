1 August 2017 11:24 PM

Business woman & Author of “Equal But Different” Dr Judy Dlamini, shared some light on How corporate South Africa needs to change in order to accommodative of women in workplace, Aspiring female business leader this one is for you, as today marks the beginning of Woman’s Month and you get hear from one of the wealthiest females business leader on her book looking at representation of. women in private sector, her the book is focused on Women Leaders’ Life Stories and how they have in their journey overcome issues of race, gender and social class. Women Leaders who have broken barriers in their respective fields of expertise.