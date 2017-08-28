Kusasalethu Mine collapse

Guest: Richard Spoor, Human rights lawyer and Peter Bailey, NUM Health and Safety Chairperson spoke to Gugu on whether standard of health and safety in the mining industry is deteriorating and the adequacy of the Health and safety standards at Harmony Gold’s Kusasalethu.
