South Africans Doing Great things with Noxolo Kahlana Chairperson of South African Females in Energy Efficiency

23 June 2017 10:08 PM

Noxolo is MD of Energy house ZA, a renewable energy investments and projects development company, Founder of Phakama Sizwe, helping facilitate healing conversations in the nation. With 15 years’ experience working for and consulting for companies like Accenture, Eskom, De Beers, BhP Billiton, BAT(SA), Cennergi and Trialogue, Noxolo is also a Non-Executive board member at City power and Chairperson of South African Females in Energy Efficiency