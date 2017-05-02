ANC why you gotta be so booed?

David Maimela Political Analyst From the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection on the Workers’ Day ANC booing, speaking on where was Cosatu leadership today and where they stand on today’s events and what should be the role of Organised labour nowadays.
