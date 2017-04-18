What needs to be done by the Police Ministry to mend the relationship between Hawks, SAPS and IPID

18 April 2017 6:15 PM

Eldred De Klerk, Policing Researcher with Africa Analysis, chats to Gugu and Sizwe about what needs to be done by the Police Ministry for the next 100 days to mend the relationship between The Hawks, SAPS, and IPID. Earlier Minister Mbalula had said corruption convictions are a significant concern of his. Mr De Klerk addresses this.