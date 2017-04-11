Dorothy Black, Sex and Relationship Columnist at The Dot Spot, chats to Gugu and Sizwe about the human tendency to moralise around issues of sex and sexuality. The conversation touches on swinging as a sexual act and how it can go wrong for partners. There are different kinds of this practice. What pros and cons for discerning couples?
What pros and cons for discerning couples?
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM