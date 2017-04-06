The legal and political issues of the Motion of No Confidence in the President

Gugs and Sizwe speak to Ottilia Maunganidze, Head of Special Projects at the Institute of Security Studies, about the legal ramifications of the Motion of No Confidence against President Jacob Zuma which is set to be heard at the National Assembly on 18 April. Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni discusses the political issues at stake ahead of this sitting.
