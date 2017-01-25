Traditional Courts bill gives way to those living in homelands

Sizwe and Gugu spoke to Phephelapi Dube Director at the Centre for Constitutional Rights about the Traditional Courts bill lacking in human rights and Xolile Ndevu SG of Contralesa who responded to the Bill and defended traditional courts.
