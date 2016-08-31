Gugu and Sizwe spoke to SACP Deputy Secretary General Solly Mapaila on that the way forward for the Tripartite Alliance and what the SACP has to say about the calls for an early ANC conference.
8:30 The SACP on the way forward for the Tripartite Alliance
