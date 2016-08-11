Gabi Le Roux Songwriter, Composer and Producer and Wiseman Ngubo Business Affairs Manager at Capasso on With the Marvin Gaye Foundation in recent years successfully winning cases of copyright against modern musicians.
Money Matters on the copyright in music
