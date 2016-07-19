Sizwe spoke to Oupa Segalwe from the Public Protector’s office and Yerushka Chetty BLF National Coordinator on what transpired today following the arrests BLF comrades after they stormed the public protector’s office in Pretoria
Black First Land First leaders arrested
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM