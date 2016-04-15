Gugs and Sizwe spoke to Aifheli Makhwanya, Head of Policy and Research at the National Film and Video Foundation, about the extent of piracy in South Africa’s film industry, its impact, and what is being done to combat it.
Piracy in South Africa’s film industry
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
