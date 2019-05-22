The Best of NightTalk

Oliver Dickson speaks to Xhanti Payi Economist and Founding Director at Nascence Advisory and Research


The South African currency, the Rand, is telling economists that the financial markets are happy with the results of the 2019 elections results so far. This is according to Chief Economist at Efficient Group Dawie Roodt who spoke to SABC earlier on Thursday.   “It’s not only the Rand. The cleverest of all markets, as far as I’m concerned, is the Bond market and we’ve seen the Bond market also gaining a couple of points at the moment.”   Now we are seeing a slightly stronger rand, even though it’s still early and a lot can still change.”

Oliver Dickson speak to Athi Stoto Labour Law

Oliver Dickson speak to Athi Stoto Labour Law

22 May 2019 3:41 AM
The weekend Windup with Jozistyle Award winning Blogger

The weekend Windup with Jozistyle Award winning Blogger

8 March 2019 2:14 AM
Feroz Carrim

Feroz Carrim

15 November 2018 6:25 PM
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data

Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data

15 November 2018 5:41 PM
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment

Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment

15 November 2018 5:28 PM
Microchip employees to boost ‘security’

Microchip employees to boost ‘security’

15 November 2018 4:55 PM
Gauteng Education does away with feeder schools policy

Gauteng Education does away with feeder schools policy

15 November 2018 4:46 PM
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both

Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both

14 November 2018 7:23 PM
Who owns the copy Rights to your Tattoo?

Who owns the copy Rights to your Tattoo?

14 November 2018 4:36 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Ndifuna Ukwazi to appeal City of Cape Town's decision on Sea Point development
Ndifuna Ukwazi to appeal City of Cape Town's decision on Sea Point development

Ndifuna Ukwazi said the City of Cape Town's municipal planning tribunal had approved the development on condition that the maximum monthly household income be increased to R20,000.
NPA abused its power, violated and delayed processes - Thales
NPA abused its power, violated and delayed processes - Thales

French arms company Thales faces charges of paying bribes to former president Jacob Zuma for protection against an investigation into the controversial arms deal.

Call for Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to be assessed after ruling
Call for Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to be assessed after ruling

The University of Pretoria (UP)’s professor Tinyiko Maluleke said two judgements in two years amounts to egg on her face while University of South Africa (Unisa) professor Lesiba Teffo said she should fall on her sword.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us