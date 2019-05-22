The South African currency, the Rand, is telling economists that the financial markets are happy with the results of the 2019 elections results so far. This is according to Chief Economist at Efficient Group Dawie Roodt who spoke to SABC earlier on Thursday. “It’s not only the Rand. The cleverest of all markets, as far as I’m concerned, is the Bond market and we’ve seen the Bond market also gaining a couple of points at the moment.” Now we are seeing a slightly stronger rand, even though it’s still early and a lot can still change.”
Oliver Dickson speaks to Xhanti Payi Economist and Founding Director at Nascence Advisory and Research
|
22 May 2019 3:41 AM
|
8 March 2019 2:14 AM
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM