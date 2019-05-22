Oliver Dickson speaks to Xhanti Payi Economist and Founding Director at Nascence Advisory and Research

22 May 2019 3:56 AM

The South African currency, the Rand, is telling economists that the financial markets are happy with the results of the 2019 elections results so far. This is according to Chief Economist at Efficient Group Dawie Roodt who spoke to SABC earlier on Thursday. “It’s not only the Rand. The cleverest of all markets, as far as I’m concerned, is the Bond market and we’ve seen the Bond market also gaining a couple of points at the moment.” Now we are seeing a slightly stronger rand, even though it’s still early and a lot can still change.”