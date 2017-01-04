4 January 2017 7:33 AM

A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces A British chef who flew to Syria to fight ISIS was killed during a gun battle just before Christmas, Kurdish activists claim. Ryan Lock, from Chichester, died during an offensive by anti-Islamic State forces near Raqqa in northern Syria on December 21. The 20-year-old, who had no military background, flew to Rojava to join the Kurdish People’s Defence Units (YPG) last August. Brexit Turmoil: Britain's top man in the EU has quit just before formal talks begin Britain's ambassador to Brussels took a swipe at ministers' 'muddled thinking' as he quit his post without warning today. Sir Ivan Rogers shocked staff this afternoon by announcing his decision to step down from his post early - only three months before Britain's talks on leaving the EU are due to begin. Racist & Unhappy: A depressing snapshot of the UK in January 2017 Sky News unveiled a data poll suggesting that Britain is “more racist and less happy” than a year ago, with the supposedly worsening mood framed as a direct consequence of the country voting to leave the European Union (EU) last June. The findings were reported by Sky News by the broadcaster’s Head of Data, Harry Carr, who previously managed the political polling for Ipsos MORI, a polling organisation which suffered a severe blow to its credibility after putting the probability of Britain voting to Remain in the EU at 74 per cent.