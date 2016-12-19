Another round of unspeakably cold air, courtesy of the Polar Vortex, is ready for an assault on much of the central and eastern U.S. by midweek. It will bring "dangerously" cold temperatures and howling winds to millions of Americans.
US preps for 'dangerously' cold temperatures
|
6 January 2017 9:16 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:02 AM
|
A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces
|
4 January 2017 7:33 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:12 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:08 AM
|
Obama under pressure to prove charges that Russia interfered in the election
|
30 December 2016 8:36 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:41 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:34 AM
|
23 December 2016 7:30 AM