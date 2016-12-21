Donald Trump is 27th on the all-time list of electoral votes received by an individual

21 December 2016 11:32 AM

Donald Trump today won the Electoral College vote to secure his election as the US’ 45th president, easily staving off a long-shot bid by opponents to turn Republican electors against him. The Electoral College affirmed Trump as the president about six weeks after his stunning victory over Hillary Clinton, pushing him past the 270-vote threshold for election, with scant evidence of the anti-Trump revolt among electors that some of his critics had hoped would occur.