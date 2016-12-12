Extreme winter weather this weekend has spread from Minnesota to New York, causing treacherous driving conditions and the cancellation of over 1,500 flights. Authorities are calling for drivers to stay home instead of battling the slick roads.
Big snowstorm hits mid-west problems for air travel
|
6 January 2017 9:16 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:02 AM
|
A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces
|
4 January 2017 7:33 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:12 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:08 AM
|
Obama under pressure to prove charges that Russia interfered in the election
|
30 December 2016 8:36 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:41 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:34 AM
|
23 December 2016 7:30 AM