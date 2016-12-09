The life expectancy of Americans decreased in 2015, compared to 2014 – the first drop in over two decades. The newly-released report also shows mortality rates were up for most of the 10 leading causes of death. The data released by the National Centre for Health Statistics on Thursday shows that life expectancy in the United States dropped last year for the first time since 1993.
US Life expectancy down
