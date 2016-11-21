Donald Trump met with Mitt Romney, once a fierce critic of the president-elect who is now being floated as a potential pick for secretary of state, on Saturday afternoon, setting aside the friction between the two men and signaling a willingness by Trump to entertain different points of view on foreign policy. Romney appeared to warmly shake hands with Trump, each man gripping the arm of the other, as he arrived at Trump’s New Jersey golf course. The two exchanged pleasantries, with Trump placing his hand on Romney’s back, and disappeared behind a large brown door with Vice President-elect Mike Pence.
Donald Trump holding meetings with potential Cabinet and other administration members
A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces
Obama under pressure to prove charges that Russia interfered in the election
