White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the Administration will neither defend nor criticize Comey's decision to inform Congress about the new Hillary Clinton-related emails. He added that the White House has no recommendations for Comey over what information to give to the public, regarding the Clinton-related email probe.
The White House is staying out of the latest Hillary Clinton email probe
