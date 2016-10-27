Politics give and take

27 October 2016 7:05 AM

Donald Trump’s campaign manager has admitted “we are behind,” but the candidate himself is not making any such concession. Instead Trump this morning is grabbing hold of a “phony polls” conspiracy theory floated on Zero Hedge, a financial analysis site that also specializes in screwball politics headlines. The Drudge Report has a prominent link this morning to a Zero Hedge piece claiming that Wikileaks has revealed a Clinton campaign plot to rig the polls