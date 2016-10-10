The gloves came off in the second US presidential debate as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton clashed in ugly exchanges over the leaked tape showing the Republican bragging about sexually assaulting women.
Second Presidential Debate turns ugly
A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces
Obama under pressure to prove charges that Russia interfered in the election
