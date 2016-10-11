GOP all but throws in the towel with Trump

According to multiple reports, House Speaker, Paul Ryan told his colleagues that with regard to Trump, they should do whatever they believe will work best for them, be that an endorsement or a repudiation of the GOP nominee. For his part, Ryan said that he would neither defend Trump nor campaign for him for the remainder of the election.
