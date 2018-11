Flooding in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

28 September 2016 8:10 AM

Temporary barriers appeared to prevent serious flooding Tuesday in Iowa's second-largest city, but officials are warning thousands of evacuated Cedar Rapids residents to stay away for a couple more days. "It's not time yet to go back to life as usual, but we're getting close," City Manager Jeff Pomeranz told reporters late Tuesday morning after the Cedar River crested there just above 22 feet -- 6 feet above what is considered major flood stage.