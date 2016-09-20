New York bombings: Suspect charged with attempted murder

20 September 2016 7:00 AM

Harley Carnes reports that US authorities are whether the New York bomb attacks were an Islamist terror plot. Its emerged the alleged perpetrator had travelled to Afghanistan and Pakistan several times and showed signs of having been radicalised. Ahmad Rahami, 28, was captured on Monday in a gunfight with police in the city of Linden, New Jersey, after an intense manhunt. Also the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General has released a memo showing how rhe U.S. government mistakenly granted citizenship to at least 858 immigrants from countries of concern to national security.