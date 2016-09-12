US concerned about Russia cyberwar

12 September 2016 7:00 AM

Obama Threatens to Wage A Cyber War against Russia. Accuses Moscow of Intervening in US Elections. Following the G20 conference in Hangzhou, President Obama said that the issue of Russian hackers invading America’s cyberspace was a critical issue he raised during the summit amid a bout of anti-Russia hysteria in the United States provoked by claims that Putin has converted Republican nominee Donald Trump into an agent of the Kremlin in addition to concerns regarding the DNC Leaks.