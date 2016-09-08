The killer of a young boy on the witness stand in Minnesota

For nearly 27 years, one man knew where Jacob Wetterling was. Late last month, Danny Heinrich agreed to confess to killing the 11-year-old boy — setting in motion a flurry of difficult negotiations between defense attorneys, investigators and prosecutors that would put him behind bars for decades and finally unlock the secrets to a mystery that has long haunted the state of Minnesota.
