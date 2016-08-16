Likening the fight against terrorism to the Cold War and the battle against Nazism, Donald Trump pledged Monday to tighten restrictions on immigration from Muslim countries and assess allies based on their commitment to defeat "radical Islam." The Republican nominee declared his opposition to "nation building" and other efforts to spread democracy in the Middle East, attacking the Obama administration — particularly former secretary of State Hillary Clinton — for policies toward nations like Iraq, Iran, Libya, Syria and Egypt.
Donald Trump speech on foreign policy and terrorism
|
6 January 2017 9:16 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:02 AM
|
A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces
|
4 January 2017 7:33 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:12 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:08 AM
|
Obama under pressure to prove charges that Russia interfered in the election
|
30 December 2016 8:36 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:41 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:34 AM
|
23 December 2016 7:30 AM