Democratic convention begins in chaos as departing boss jeered

26 July 2016 7:07 AM

Debbie Wassermann Schultz, the outgoing Democratic Party boss, was booed by delegates from her own home state over the party’s leaked emails. The row kicked off the party’s national convention in Philadelphia in a chaotic fashion. The US Environmental Protection Agency on Monday finalized its determination that greenhouse gases from airplanes endanger public health, a decision that requires the agency to regulate emissions from US aircraft.