Democratic Convention Day 2 Takeaways: History Is Made

27 July 2016 7:01 AM

After formally voting to nominate Hillary Clinton, Democrats capped the occasion with a surprise appearance by their new standard-bearer. Mrs. Clinton briefly addressed the convention from New York, hailing the vote as a historic moment for American women.The White House warned Tuesday of a "revolution" of computer-generated threats to the U.S. stoked by growing cyber aggression by traditional U.S. foes like Russia and North Korea, and issued a color-coded response plan for the federal government to use after major cyberattacks.