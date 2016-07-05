On Monday, Americans gathered to celebrate Independence Day, which marks an event of massive historical significance for the country. 4 July is the most significant national holiday in the United States. It celebrates the Declaration of Independence, adopted on 4 July, 1776. The original United States of America was made up of a collection of East Coast states known as the Thirteen Colonies.
Independence Day: What is it? Why do Americans celebrate it on 4 July?
