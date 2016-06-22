Senate rejects series of gun measures.

22 June 2016 12:49 PM

Senators couldn't muster enough bipartisan support to pass a series of gun control measures Monday, the latest in a long string of failed attempts at enacting tighter curbs on firearms in the United States. New drone rules from the Federal Aviation Administration limit most small commercial drone operations to daylight hours and require operators to get certified every two years. The rules, made public Tuesday, mark the FAA's first attempt at a comprehensive plan to ensure the popular remote-controlled aircraft can safely share the skies with commercial craft. A Salt Lake City businessman said he was shocked to see a full-page advertisement in an Idaho newspaper inviting women to interview to be his wife. Baron Brooks, 48, told The Spokesman Review that his father took out the $900 ad last Saturday in the Coeur d'Alene Press. Although he called the advertisement "embarrassing," Brooks says he will let his 78-year-old father go forward with the interviews.