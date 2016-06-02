For the second time this year, authorities say there is not enough evidence to charge two white Minneapolis police officers in the November shooting death of a black man after a confrontation. Wednesday's announcement in a just-completed federal investigation angered activists who protested 24-year-old Jamar Clark's death for weeks and remain outraged that both probes, the other released in March by a state prosecutor, came to the same conclusion.
No charges against two cops in Minneapolis in the shooting of a black man
